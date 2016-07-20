ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Apollo 11 is a potent hybrid cannabis strain with strong cerebral effects that might just have your head feeling like it’s making a moon landing. It’s another strain created by breeders Brothers Grimm and is the half-sister to another heady sativa, Apollo 13. Apollo 11 also has Genius (a Jack Herer phenotype) as a mother, but was crossed with Cinderella 99 to create this uplifting strain. This Apollo shares the family trait of an extremely fast flowering time, usually before 8 weeks. There is some variety among plants, but in general they will stay shorter and develop lots of branches and bud sites. The resinous flowers will have a strong, sharp citrus aroma and a slightly subtler lemon flavor. Effective for treating stress and moderate pain, for a few hours this strain will give you a first-class trip out of this world.

Effects

Show all

47 people reported 362 effects
Euphoric 70%
Uplifted 63%
Energetic 42%
Creative 40%
Happy 34%
Stress 57%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 23%
Fatigue 19%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 2%

Reviews 69

69

Lineage

First strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Apollo 11
First strain child
Tigermelon
child
Second strain child
Green Avenger
child

