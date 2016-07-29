Blue Sky is the sweet, candy-flavored offspring of LSD and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This indica-leaning hybrid is a great choice for unwinding, relaxing, and inducing laughing fits. Beautiful in appearance, these shimmering flowers give off blue and red hues when the light hits them.
