ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Sky
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Sky

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 38 reviews

Blue Sky

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 38 reviews

Blue Sky

Blue Sky is the sweet, candy-flavored offspring of LSD and Rocky Mountain Blueberry. This indica-leaning hybrid is a great choice for unwinding, relaxing, and inducing laughing fits. Beautiful in appearance, these shimmering flowers give off blue and red hues when the light hits them. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

38

Show all

Avatar for kimmyattisson
Member since 2015
Lol I asked the chick what strain this was, she said sky walker and blue dream. Maybe their blue sky is different, but this stuff is pure love. Very calming, but yet so happy. Can't stop smiling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for shhurricane
Member since 2016
This strain is awesome. The first thing I would like to point out is that it is a very smooth smoking bud with flavorful aroma's. Very mellow and relaxed high, a good daytime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for shhurricane
Member since 2016
VERY BALANCED STRAIN, IT LEANS MORE TOWARDS THE INDICA SIDE. HIGH IS VERY MELLOW AND RELAXING, BUT WONT COUCH LOCK YOU. HONESTLY, WHAT SOLD ME ABOUT THIS STRAIN IS THE LOOKS AND SMELL OF THE BUD. AWESOME BLUE LOOKING LEAVES AND COATED IN TRI-CHROMES. TASTE ON THIS STRAIN IS TOP NOTCH.. 5 STARS !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Zeriajo
Member since 2016
It works for me! This strain is good for making you feel relaxed and uplifting at the same time. It has an earthy flavor and a good aroma. It's like being on cloud 9!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for shhurricane
Member since 2016
This is definitely a hybrid but leaning more on the indica side. very mellow high and the bud has interesting looking colors that stand out.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Blue Sky nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Sky nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blue Sky
User uploaded image of Blue Sky
User uploaded image of Blue Sky
User uploaded image of Blue Sky
User uploaded image of Blue Sky

Lineage

First strain parent
Rocky Mountain Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
LSD
parent
Strain
Blue Sky

Products with Blue Sky

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Sky nearby.

Most popular in