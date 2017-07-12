ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 1044 reviews

LSD

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Pine
Herbal

Calculated from 65 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1044 reviews

LSD
  Fruity
  Pine
  Herbal

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

Effects

Show all

737 people reported 6261 effects
Euphoric 65%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 53%
Relaxed 52%
Creative 43%
Stress 41%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
LSD
First strain child
Sour LSD
child
Second strain child
White LSD
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

