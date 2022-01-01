Blue Truffle
Blue Truffle is a marijuana strain that crosses White Truffle and Blueberry. The parent, White Truffle is a type of Gorilla Butter (Original Glue x PB Breath) with a fragrant, earthy, musky, nutty, vanilla, chocolate smell. A refinement of Gorilla Butter called Gorilla Butter F2 became known as the ‘White Truffle’ cut. The addition of Blueberry to White Truffle makes it more versatile and approachable. This indica hybrid strain pairs best with after-work activities.
