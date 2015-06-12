Blue Velvet, also known as Blueberry Thai, is a 50/50 hybrid strain that is named for the lush appearance of its plants. Bred by DJ Short, Blue Velvet is a cross between Purple Thai and Afghani. Its long branches bloom with large red-purple buds that take on a sweet fruity and floral aroma. Invigorating euphoria blankets the mind while the body finds light relaxation, and its functional effects make it easy to either explore creativity or socialize with friends.