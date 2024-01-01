stock photo similar to Blueberry Cough
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Blueberry Cough

Blueberry Cough is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Strawberry Cough. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Cough is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Cough typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Cough’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Cough, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Blueberry Cough

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Blueberry Cough products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Blueberry Cough near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight