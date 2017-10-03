Using a Chernobyl male plant to pollenate their Blue Dream cut, Terraform Genetics created Blukashima. This forcible hybrid inherits stress- and pain-relieving qualities as well as invigorating cerebral effects from both parent strains. Designed with potency in mind, proceed with caution if you’re new to cannabis.
