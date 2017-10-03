ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Blukashima
Blukashima

Using a Chernobyl male plant to pollenate their Blue Dream cut, Terraform Genetics created Blukashima. This forcible hybrid inherits stress- and pain-relieving qualities as well as invigorating cerebral effects from both parent strains. Designed with potency in mind, proceed with caution if you’re new to cannabis.

Lineage

First strain parent
Chernobyl
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blukashima

