  3. Bogglegum
Hybrid

Bogglegum

Bogglegum

Bred by BOG Seeds, Bogglegum crosses BOG Bubble and Northern Lights #5. This sturdy strain grows vigorously and is resistant to many ailments. With the sweet fruity flavors of BOG Bubble and the potency of Northern Lights #5, Bogglegum is great for anyone who wants to spend a mellow rainy afternoon reading a good book.

Lineage

BOG Bubble
Northern Lights #5
Bogglegum

