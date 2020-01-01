Bred by BOG Seeds, Bogglegum crosses BOG Bubble and Northern Lights #5. This sturdy strain grows vigorously and is resistant to many ailments. With the sweet fruity flavors of BOG Bubble and the potency of Northern Lights #5, Bogglegum is great for anyone who wants to spend a mellow rainy afternoon reading a good book.
