stock photo similar to Bombshell
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Bombshell

Bombshell is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nana Pie and Joe’s Lemonade. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Bombshell is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Freedom Green, the average price of Bombshell typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bombshell’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bombshell, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Bombshell

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bombshell products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bombshell near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight