Bompton Berries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bompton Berries.
Bompton Berries strain effects
Bompton Berries strain flavors
Bompton Berries strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bompton Berries reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful