stock photo similar to Bompton Berries
Hybrid

Bompton Berries

Bompton Berries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Bomb #1. Bompton Berries is named after the slang term for Compton, a city in Los Angeles known for its hip-hop culture and gang activity. Bompton Berries has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with hints of earthy and skunky undertones. Bompton Berries is 21-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bompton Berries effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giddy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bompton Berries when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Bompton Berries features flavors like fruity, earthy and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Bompton Berries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Bompton Berries may leave you feeling calm, cozy, and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bompton Berries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Bompton Berries

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Bompton Berries strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Relaxed

Bompton Berries strain helps with

  • Pain
    50% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Asthma
    50% of people say it helps with Asthma

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bompton Berries products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bompton Berries near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Bompton Berries strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.