4.4 96 reviews

Bordello is a strain that is slightly indica-dominant in makeup, but it also provides patients with a heavy dose of sativa-like mental effects. This strain hits behind the eyes first, with some tingling and a release of pressure that may make it an effective choice for treating migraines or eye conditions such as glaucoma. The relaxation spreads throughout the body, giving powerful pain relief. While this cross of Blueberry Apocalypse and Alexis strains makes patients feel euphoric and uplifted, it definitely knocks out all mental focus, so save it for a day that’s free of pressing plans. Bordello’s flowers will be loose with some curly leaves and have a subtle fruit and herb aroma.

Effects

Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 38%
Tingly 31%
Pain 38%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 29%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

