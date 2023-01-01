Bosscotti
Bosscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Don Mega. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bosscotti is known for its well-balanced effects and delicious flavors. It typically contains around 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by the skilled cultivators at Solfire Gardens, Bosscotti features the terpene profile of Caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. This terpene contributes to its spicy and earthy aroma, enhancing the overall experience. The average price of Bosscotti typically ranges from $14 to $18 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary you visit. We are still learning about Bosscotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bosscotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
