Hybrid

2.5 4 reviews

Broke Diesel

Broke Diesel

Broke Diesel is a 50/50 hybrid marijuana strain with exceptionally strong psychoactivity that many cannabis connoisseurs seek out. This perfect balance of sativa and indica delivers powerful effects to both the mind and body, resulting in a holistic medicine with the ability to treat sleep disorders, headaches, nausea, pain, and stress. Broke Diesel comes with a woody pine scent under the sour overtones inherited from its Sour Diesel ancestor. 

