Inspired by a breeding switch-up done by Bodhi Seeds, Brute Fruit takes a spin on Fruit Brute by crossing a female Fruitbound with a male Cookie Pebbles. Brute Fruit offers more squat plants with improved branching than its parents, and as for terpenes, expect it to put out tart fruit cookies and gum flavors and aromas. If you like tangy or creamy strains, Brute Fruit will deliver.
