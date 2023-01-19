Bubba Diesel
aka Bubba D, Big Bubba Diesel
Bubba Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Bubba Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Bubba Diesel, also known as Bubba D and Big Bubba Diesel,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sour Diesel and Bubba Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and tingly. Bubba Diesel has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubba Diesel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bubba Diesel strain effects
Bubba Diesel strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
