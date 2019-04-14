ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubba Doja by Quest Genetics is a heavy indica-dominant strain that combines the legendary Pre-98 Bubba Kush and the deep purple yield machine, Double Purple Doja. With rich flavors of grape and coffee, Bubba Doja offers weighted effects that lock your to the couch and ignite the appetite, making this colorful cut ideal for consumers suffering from insomnia, eating disorders, and anxiety.      

 

Avatar for timmymedflower
Member since 2019
Very dank, shiny pine. Covered in frost. Best legal flower in Florida right now. Rise.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Raychulbb
Member since 2019
Love this strain more than every other one I’ve tried at different dispensaries. Makes you feel very sleepy and relaxed. Highly recommend for anyone with anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shellshokt
Member since 2018
Whoa. I’m floating and I swear, my eyes are on the verge of rolling back into my head. Feels like I’m moving in slow motion.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jolene6664
Member since 2019
Rise has the best flower in Florida!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for onehitterharry
Member since 2018
Picked this up for my 4/20 holiday & it was.....ok. The leafly description of taste and appearance are spot on. I’m not sure I’m ready to dismiss this strain b/c I feel like this was a grower issue & not the strain itself. It’s a bit harsh despite being sticky & wet. THC level at 20% but the indic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Hungry
Double Purple Doja
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
