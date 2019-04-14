Bubba Doja by Quest Genetics is a heavy indica-dominant strain that combines the legendary Pre-98 Bubba Kush and the deep purple yield machine, Double Purple Doja. With rich flavors of grape and coffee, Bubba Doja offers weighted effects that lock your to the couch and ignite the appetite, making this colorful cut ideal for consumers suffering from insomnia, eating disorders, and anxiety.
