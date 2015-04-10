ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 23 reviews

Double Purple Doja

aka Purple Doja, Double Doja

Double Purple Doja

Double Purple Doja is an indica strain that crosses Sputnik #1 with Black Russian, a parentage that gives rise to powerfully euphoric effects and a musky blackberry aroma. This strain is best saved for late night use, but its sedating qualities won’t necessarily pull the plug on social or creative activities if enjoyed earlier in the day. Most notable is its deep purple coloration, and breeders often turn to Double Purple Doja genetics when creating new purple varieties. Though originally bred by TGA Genetics, Double Purple Doja is largely propagated by breeders Outlaw and Matthew Riot. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Sputnik
parent
Second strain parent
Black Russian
parent
Strain
Double Purple Doja
First strain child
Bubba Doja
child
Second strain child
Purple Voodoo
child

New Strains Alert: White Walker Kush, MediHaze, OG Strawberry, Royal Highness, and More
