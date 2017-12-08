ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bubba Fresh by NorStar Genetics is a new take on Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This delicious cut combines the earthy, chocolate coffee aroma of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity sweetness of Banana OG. Its dreamy buzz and carefree effects help abate depression while enhancing mood. Enjoy Bubba Fresh’s sweet flavors and relaxing attributes later in the day to maximize effects.  

1

YoungFarakon91
Member since 2017
I Am In A Session Well Had A Session & Everyone Is Now Floating 👍🏽
Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Strain
Bubba Fresh

