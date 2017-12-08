Bubba Fresh by NorStar Genetics is a new take on Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This delicious cut combines the earthy, chocolate coffee aroma of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity sweetness of Banana OG. Its dreamy buzz and carefree effects help abate depression while enhancing mood. Enjoy Bubba Fresh’s sweet flavors and relaxing attributes later in the day to maximize effects.
