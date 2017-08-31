ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Old School Breeders Association crossed the original Bubba Kush clone with a reliable, true-breeding Skunk in an effort to speed up veg times, add height, and increase yields. The resulting hybrid is a faster, larger version of Bubba Kush, with pungent, sweet-smelling buds and a nice hybrid high with uplifting cerebral effects and a relaxing body high.

Nice and balanced. Great cerebral effects whilst relaxing the whole body. Can't do sativa's so this is a great strain for when I need to be active but still kill anxiety and pain.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
good gas,,great body high very relaxin,,,93!!#Highlife #soufside202
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Relaxed, tingly face. This one is a big yes.
HappyRelaxedTingly
Great stuff, helps my lower back pain a lot.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
I haven’t smoked the flower, but I’ve been enjoying it with a quill and it has been fantastic. Relaxed, fuzzy head feeling, I can typically function no matter the high, but this gives more of a relaxed feeling while still allowing functionality. More reminiscent of an indica for me.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Skunk No. 1
Bubba Kush
