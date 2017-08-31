Old School Breeders Association crossed the original Bubba Kush clone with a reliable, true-breeding Skunk in an effort to speed up veg times, add height, and increase yields. The resulting hybrid is a faster, larger version of Bubba Kush, with pungent, sweet-smelling buds and a nice hybrid high with uplifting cerebral effects and a relaxing body high.
