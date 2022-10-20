Bubble Mints
Bubble Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Bubble Mints is a cannabis strain that crosses Wedding Cake x Wedding Crasher. Bubble Mints is a hybrid weed strain with aromas of mint, sweet, and dairy. This handpicked phenotype by Pure Sunfarms offers fruit-forward flavors from terpenes including caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Bubble Mints green buds show hints of violet underneath a generous layer of frosty trichomes.
Buy Bubble Mints weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubble Mints products near you
Similar to Bubble Mints near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—