Bubblegum Cookies
Bubblegum Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Bubblegum Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, aroused, and creative. Bubblegum Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubblegum Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bubblegum Cookies sensations
Bubblegum Cookies helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
