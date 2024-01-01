stock photo similar to Bubblegum Marker
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Bubblegum Marker

Bubblegum Marker is an indica-dominant strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics made from a genetic cross of Sherbet x Permanent Marker. This strain combines the sweet, candy notes of yore with a new, putrid twist. It grows prolifically into deep purple buds crawling with orange hairs, and smells just like old-school pink bubblegum. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Bubblegum Marker

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Bubblegum Marker products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Bubblegum Marker near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight