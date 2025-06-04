Bubblegum Popperz
Bubblegum Popperz effects are mostly calming.
Bubblegum Popperz is a cannabis strain from LA brand Super Dope in the 2020s. To the best of our knowledge, Bubblegum Popperz strain genetics have never been released. It's probably a bubble gum gelato, so if you like that extremely popular flavor, this should work. Bubblegum Popperz is in extremely in high demand due to its membership in the LA exotics cannabis scene. The flowers come from a collaboration of brands: Superdope, HiTech, and Fear of Boof. Bubblegum Popperz branding includes titillating anime marketing from Super Dope, and Bubblegum Popperz fits into a lineup including Cherry Popperz, and Plum Popperz.
Bubblegum Popperz strain effects
Bubblegum Popperz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Hypertension
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
