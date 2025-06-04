Bubblegum Popperz reviews
Bubblegum Popperz strain effects
Bubblegum Popperz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Hypertension
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........6
June 4, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got a 7g jar from super dope a few months back and this shit hit. the buds looked amazing and broke apart well that might have also been because i got it 3 days after the batch date so it was super fresh and the highs absolutely kicked ass even with having a high tolerance it kicks you in your face almost immediately then a nice body high sets in. This popperz tasted like straight sweet candy almost no notes of gas just straight sweet.
e........s
June 30, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Wonderful flavor! THIS is true flower. The way it should be!