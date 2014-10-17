Buddha Haze is an 85% sativa strain bred by Big Buddha Seeds. Parented by Amnesia Haze and Manga Rosa, Buddha Haze offers a complex aroma that blends together sweet mango and spice. Its upbeat, energetic buzz is perfect for those days that require unencumbered focus and attention.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
41
Samy420
StripperBill
HawaiianStonerrRii
Yorkiegirlz
yungcloutmaster
Find Buddha Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Buddha Haze nearby.
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Buddha Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Buddha Haze nearby.