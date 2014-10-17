ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.6 41 reviews

Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze

Buddha Haze is an 85% sativa strain bred by Big Buddha Seeds. Parented by Amnesia Haze and Manga Rosa, Buddha Haze offers a complex aroma that blends together sweet mango and spice. Its upbeat, energetic buzz is perfect for those days that require unencumbered focus and attention. 

Effects

30 people reported 232 effects
Uplifted 66%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 56%
Energetic 50%
Creative 43%
Depression 33%
Stress 30%
Pain 26%
Lack of appetite 20%
Anxiety 20%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

41

Avatar for Samy420
Member since 2014
probably the best strain I ever smoked. I bought some buddha haze at the rotterdammertje in Doetinchem, Netherlands. The smell is fruity and it looks pretty light green with sparkling resin. Although I smoked much tastier strains, the taste was pretty good. The effects blew me away! Very intense sat...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for StripperBill
Member since 2015
Pretty good strain. Not necessarily what I was after. Good to get you stoned, but not a good strain for anxiety. I'd say it's a pretty damn good before school strain though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for HawaiianStonerrRii
Member since 2016
Great strain. I didnt have really any symptoms but red eyes. It kept me in a good mood (high af) for a few hours but i was very focused. I would definitely get it again or make it my usual.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Yorkiegirlz
Member since 2016
Whoop whoop a new favorite. I am so happy on this bud. Doesn't matter what I'm doing I feel happy and I have a little bit of energy I get the fun giggles and the long conversations that are meaningful. I love this strain it's amazing Buddha Haze all the way!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for yungcloutmaster
Member since 2017
This strain was a real kicker when i smoked on it. I didn't have any pieces at the time so i used an apple which on some occasions will get anyone ripped asf. Well i smoked about .4 of this strain in one sitting because the lighter i had wasnt working which was fine beause i was ripped after that th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Find Buddha Haze nearby

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Amnesia Haze
parent
Strain
Buddha Haze

Products with Buddha Haze

