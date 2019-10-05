Big Buddha Seeds out of the UK is back with Buddha OG Kush, a cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown California OG Kush. The loud terpenes have a pungent piney aroma that’s accompanied by a gassy spiciness associated with OG genetics. The high may bring you down into a complete state of relaxation that can put less experienced consumer in a deep couch lock.
