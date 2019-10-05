ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Buddha OG Kush
Big Buddha Seeds out of the UK is back with Buddha OG Kush, a cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush with an unknown California OG Kush. The loud terpenes have a pungent piney aroma that’s accompanied by a gassy spiciness associated with OG genetics. The high may bring you down into a complete state of relaxation that can put less experienced consumer in a deep couch lock.

 

Avatar for YesI8
Member since 2019
First off let me start is had a really strong skunky funky smell that had me and the crew getting crazy add looks but this strain has me really at Ease , no anxiety or paranoia at all . A really Mellow high . Relaxation at peak . Sort of put in a meditative when smoked in high amounts hence the “Bu...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for TopRank7
Member since 2020
Wow, just wow.. on a scale of 1-10, 10 being the highest, it gets a 20.. try it, it was almost as if I could eat it off my lips. The taste was beautiful, that’s the only way I can describe it
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Ayangu
Member since 2019
Fantastic strain. Great smell and taste. Felt relaxed and happy. Not too groggy either. Felt like I could still get work done. Great strain to relax and chill. Felt refreshed when I woke up!
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Cali Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
