Hybrid

4.1 233 reviews

Cali Kush

aka California Kush, Kali Kush

Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.

138 people reported 997 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 44%
Hungry 34%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 21%
Headaches 19%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

233

Strain
Cali Kush
Strain child
Buddha OG Kush
