Buffalo Bill is a sativa-dominant cross between Willie’s Wonder and Killer Ken bred by New House Seeds and grown by Doc and Yeti’s in Washington state. A blanket of crystal resin envelops the dense buds, almost hiding its interweaving green and lavender hues. Though 70% sativa by genetics, Buffalo Bill can hit with a force that leaves you anchored to your seat while the mind freely roams blissful euphoria. A sweet, earthy pine aroma floats from its kief-caked jar, sending your senses straight to a wintery tundra.