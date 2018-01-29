ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Burnt Cookies
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Burnt Cookies

Hybrid

4.8 6 reviews

Burnt Cookies

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Burnt Cookies

Burnt Cookies is another flavorful Cookies cross from Rebel Spirit Cannabis of Oregon. This strain is a cross of Fire OG and Girl Scout Cookies that expresses tight, vibrant flowers frosted in delicious trichomes. Burnt Cookies has a pleasant and unique aroma of citrus, mint, and ginger which translates nicely to the bud’s flavor. It prefers to grow indoors and yields tight, dense nugs that speak to the strain’s GSC lineage. This strain’s buzz is functionally cerebral and easy on the body, making it an enjoyable and flavorful choice for all day consumption.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for koemylo17
Member since 2018
Love that this strain keeps you uplifted. I feel focused. My wife though the bud puts her to sleep 🤷🏻‍♂️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Bluemu
Member since 2018
Just smoked this strain, and wowzers! Feels like I have fingers that are quick like sewing machines. I wrote this whole review (this whole FREAKIG review) with no corrections in .015 seconds flat. Daddy likey this weedz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkativeTingly
write a review

Find Burnt Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Burnt Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Burnt Cookies

Products with Burnt Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Burnt Cookies nearby.

Most popular in