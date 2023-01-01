stock photo similar to C Banana
HybridTHC 26%CBD

C Banana

C Banana takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, C Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. C Banana is 26% THC, making it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea. Bred by Utopia Farms, C Banana is a fan favorite. Help us discover more about C Banana by leaving a strain review.

