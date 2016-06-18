ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. C13 Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of C13 Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.4 16 reviews

C13 Haze

C13 Haze

C13 is one of the many strains in the DNA Genetics catalog. It's a cross between Cannalope Haze and G13. This hybrid grows and smells more like the G13 side of its lineage and tastes fantastic. C13 is nice for relieving pain and anxiety-related symptoms.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

Show all

Avatar for tjay_ca
Member since 2012
i totally get lost in whatever i'm doing on this. great if you just want to zone out. good for watching family guy. ever better for jerkin off too. lol.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricTingly
Avatar for crinoid1919
Member since 2015
C141 Haze extract by GoldenXtrX Named C141 Haze (which isn't a strain I can find) is a great product. Potent yet has a very smooth hit. Its light mellow flavor with a hint of lemon and pine is really pleasant to use. The high is strong and long lasting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for FLTLNDR
Member since 2014
Picked up this tonight, very smooth smoke with quick acting buzz. Doesn't last as long as some other strains but still a great way to relax, really noticed a difference in mood within the first few puffs which is nice and (for me) unexpected with hybrids, though it is nothing out of the ordinary. Gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for mb0614
Member since 2015
This shit... Crazy... I received an ounce coming from Colorado. When I got it I wasn't impressed, more of disappointed. Bud was compacted (understandable since shipped) but each nice sized nug had 2-5 seeds. I'm think, dang, this stuff will blow. I smoked about .3grams and didn't feel anything and w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for damon0829
Member since 2012
Picked some up from the green solution and its reaaaaallly nice. 20% thc tested
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find C13 Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry C13 Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of C13 Haze
User uploaded image of C13 Haze
User uploaded image of C13 Haze
User uploaded image of C13 Haze
User uploaded image of C13 Haze

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
C13 Haze

Products with C13 Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for C13 Haze nearby.