ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. C3
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of C3
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 2 reviews

C3

C3

C3 is an indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and a Lemon Thai-Pakistani hybrid, creating a stinky flower rich with earthy aromas. This strain’s initial sensations start in the mind and settle down into the body where the consumer begins to feel deep, expansive relaxation. Indulge in C3 with caution, as its genetic parentage has been known to push potency that can be physically and socially debilitating, though usually in a pleasurable way. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for iamjackpollard
Member since 2018
This is probably my favorite strain. I only had the pleasure of getting it once, but it was fantastic. I’m not going to lie, when I first heard the boring name and that it was Indica dominant (I used to think I prefer Sativa, but now I know either is fantastic) I wasn’t very excited about it. Howeve...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Find C3 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry C3 nearby.

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
C3

Products with C3

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for C3 nearby.

Most popular in