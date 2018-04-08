C3 is an indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and a Lemon Thai-Pakistani hybrid, creating a stinky flower rich with earthy aromas. This strain’s initial sensations start in the mind and settle down into the body where the consumer begins to feel deep, expansive relaxation. Indulge in C3 with caution, as its genetic parentage has been known to push potency that can be physically and socially debilitating, though usually in a pleasurable way.
