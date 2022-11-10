Cake Face
Cake Face effects are mostly energizing.
Cake Face is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Animal Face and Face Off Bx2. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, euphoric, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake Face, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cake Face sensations
Cake Face helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
