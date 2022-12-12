Caked Up Cherries
Caked Up Cherries effects are mostly energizing.
Caked Up Cherries potency is higher THC than average.
Caked Up Cherries is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Caked Up Cherries has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caked Up Cherries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Caked Up Cherries sensations
Caked Up Cherries helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
