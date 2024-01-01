stock photo similar to Candyclysm
Candyclysm
write a review
Candyclysm is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Candyclysm is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Papaya. We are still learning about Candyclysm's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candyclysm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to CandyclysmOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Candyclysm products near you
Similar to Candyclysm near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—