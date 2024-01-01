stock photo similar to Candyclysm
Hybrid

Candyclysm

Candyclysm is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Candyclysm is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Papaya. We are still learning about Candyclysm's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candyclysm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

