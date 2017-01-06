ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 143 reviews

Cannalope Kush

aka Cantaloupe Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 143 reviews

Cannalope Kush

Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.

Effects

97 people reported 744 effects
Happy 70%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 47%
Relaxed 46%
Energetic 38%
Stress 36%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

143

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
OG #18
parent
Strain
Cannalope Kush
Strain child
Island Haze
child

Products with Cannalope Kush

Most popular in