Cannalope Kush from DNA Genetics mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This hybrid delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
143
Find Cannalope Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cannalope Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Cannalope Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Cannalope Kush nearby.