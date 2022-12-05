Capitol Chillz
Capitol Chillz is a weed strain crossing Dolato x Sour Chillz, and is part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. Capitol Chillz has an earthy and diesel aroma with a matching taste. Some reviewers report this indica made them feel focused yet relaxed.
