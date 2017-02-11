Captain America OG is a sativa-leaning OG cut with uplifting euphoria and a bright citrus flavor. Relieving anxiety without the debilitating weight of heavier OG crosses, call on “The Captain” for relief of stress as well as nausea, mild physical pain, and muscle spasms. This strain’s moderate body effects and complementary euphoria make it ideal for use any time of the day with mindful dosage.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
24
stonertom
heavyreeferpuffer
fumacush
BHWings87
anth312
Find Captain America OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Captain America OG nearby.
Photos
Products with Captain America OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Captain America OG nearby.