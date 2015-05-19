ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  CBD Mango Haze
Sativa

CBD Mango Haze

CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.

Relaxed 55%
Focused 45%
Uplifted 45%
Happy 40%
Energetic 37%
Stress 50%
Inflammation 45%
Pain 45%
Depression 40%
Anxiety 40%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 2%

Mango Haze
Mango Haze
