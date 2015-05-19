CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
