Champagne Diesel

Champagne Diesel

Champagne Diesel is a tasty combination of Sour Diesel and Champagne. Both strains are well-known for their effects and aromas. Sour Diesel mixes its pungent chemical fragrance and heady stimulation with Champagne’s relaxing physical high and enjoyable sweet flavor to create a winning combination that is greater than the sum of its parts. This bud's frosty appearance and bright orange stigma contrast against its light green foliage, giving the plant an alluring appearance alongside a sweet and pungent smell.   

Reviews

5

RiicoWave
Member since 2017
First time taking tokes from this strain. And the first thing I can say Is the smell is so sweet. For all my aromatic stoners this will be a very nice scent for you to want to continuously smell! Once smoked you get a sweet light smoke. Not to dense ( used roll up ) and the high was very smooth it g...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
townes420
Member since 2016
This strain is a great sativa hybrid. Crushes anxiety and inflammation. It’s also very pretty and taste great.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Kscorbett
Member since 2018
What a wonderful strain! The smoke is sweet, and it makes you feel euphoric and relaxed!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lipdripin
Member since 2020
Tasty earthy citrius with a nice wake up punch great for day time or all the time
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
Champagne Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Champagne Diesel

