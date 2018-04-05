ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chef Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Chef Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 2 reviews

Chef Kush

Chef Kush

Created for the culinary cannabis consumer, Chef Kush is an indica strain with a flavor destined for food. Created by Wolf Genetics, Chef Kush develops tight buds with a great calyx-to-leaf ratio and a voluminous aroma that is packed with blueberries, funky skunk, and Kush notes. This strain hits fast and leads to a speechless, relaxing high that melts over the body, releasing physical and mental tension. Grow this quality cut with an extra carbon filter, and prepare for complex and delicious buds with a fast and forceful onset.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for ZesterTester
Member since 2017
Probably some of the tastiest and most powerful kush lines I have ever sampled. Truly unique. Quite an unusual set of flavors and smells. Skunk, Wood, Cheese funk and rotten blueberries. Was very nice smoke, Very strong yet smooth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Chef Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chef Kush nearby.

Products with Chef Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chef Kush nearby.