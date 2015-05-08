ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Cherry Durban Poison
Hybrid

4.4 19 reviews

Cherry Durban Poison

aka Cherry Poison

Cherry Durban Poison

Cherry Durban Poison is a hybrid strain that brings a unique cherry flavor profile to the high-energy qualities of Durban Poison. True to its sativa roots, Cherry Durban Poison delivers a rush of cerebral euphoria that lifts the mood without clouding the mind. 

Durban Poison
Cherry Durban Poison

