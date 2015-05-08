Cherry Durban Poison is a hybrid strain that brings a unique cherry flavor profile to the high-energy qualities of Durban Poison. True to its sativa roots, Cherry Durban Poison delivers a rush of cerebral euphoria that lifts the mood without clouding the mind.
