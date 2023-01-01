Cherry Gas
Cherry Gas is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Petrol. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cherry Gas, also known as Cherry Fuel, is a creation by Maven Genetics, a cannabis company that operates in California and offers premium flower, concentrates, edibles, and more. Cherry Gas is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Gas effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Gas when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Maven Genetics, Cherry Gas features flavors like diesel, citrus, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cherry Gas typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Gas can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or concentrates. If you’re looking for a potent and balanced hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy, Cherry Gas might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry GasOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Gas products near you
Similar to Cherry Gas near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—