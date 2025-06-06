Cherry Limeade Cake is a cannabis strain from the top breeder Mean Gene and his Freeborn Selections. Cherry Limeade Cake comes from Ice Cream Cake x Gelato 33 x Cherry Limeade F5. Cherry Limeade Cake is a more optimized Ice Cream Cake, a national best-seller. Mean Gene calls Cherry Limeade Cake 'an easy-to-work-with plant' that was tested extensively outdoors. Leave one of the first Leafly reviews.