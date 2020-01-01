ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Moon Pie
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Moon Pie
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

5 1 reviews

Cherry Moon Pie

Cherry Moon Pie

A celebration of legends, delicious indica-dominant Cherry Moon Pie by Big Buddha Seeds crosses the rare Cherry Pie with the ever famous Bubba Kush. The plant produces whopping, resin-drenched buds that give off a fruity fragrance of cherries with a hint of skunk that carry over to the smoke. Consumers can expect a lofty, uplifting high that is great for socializing with friends.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Cherry Moon Pie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Moon Pie nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Cherry Moon Pie

Products with Cherry Moon Pie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Moon Pie nearby.