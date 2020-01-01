Part of the Wonderland Series by Alphakronik Genes, Cheshire Kush crosses Las Vegas Purple Kush with Gobbstopper. Cheshire Kush has a rich purple hue and stacks on trichomes that put out a thick, hashy, and grape terpene profile, making it perfect for extracts. Its high will leave you sunk in the couch for hours.
