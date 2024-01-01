stock photo similar to Chile Colombian Gold
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Chile Colombian Gold

Chile Colombian Gold is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Chile Verde x Colombian Gold for the Smash Hits collection. It puts a fresh twist on a decades-old classic, infusing the sharp, sweet citrus of Gold with the herbal, floral Chile. Combined, they offer a unique palate and a productive, happy, and munchie-inducing effect. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chile Colombian Gold, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

