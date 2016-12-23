ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chiquita Banana
Hybrid

4.9 45 reviews

Chiquita Banana

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Pine

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 45 reviews

Chiquita Banana
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Pine

Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

Effects

26 people reported 162 effects
Happy 80%
Relaxed 65%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 30%
Stress 34%
Pain 30%
Depression 23%
Insomnia 19%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

45

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

OG Kush
Chiquita Banana

Products with Chiquita Banana

