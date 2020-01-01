ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chocolony

Chocolony by Amsterdam Genetics is the product of an extensive breeding program between the extremely popular White Choco and The One. This sweet, fragrant hybrid has a 10-week flowering time, and has been known to stretch over six feet tall when grown outdoors. Chocolony combines the spicy, chocolate-rich stylings of White Choco against The One’s Thai/ Pure Afghan lineage, giving the strain a complex cannabinoid profile with touches of CBN and CBG. If you make it to Amsterdam, keep an eye out for this resinous wonder. 

Lineage

White Choco
The One
